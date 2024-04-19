Design Tasmania's new CEO to 'champion' arts in the state

A highly-awarded arts leader with more than 40-years in the sector has been announced as Design Tasmania's new chief executive officer.
Medal of the Order of Australia recipient and former long-time CEO of Ten Days on the Island Jane Haley was revealed in the role on Friday.
"Design Tasmania holds a significant and special place in our island's arts and cultural treasury," Ms Haley said.
"I am privileged and delighted as the new CEO to contribute to the organisation's important role in championing and supporting designers and design in Tasmania."
She will replace outgoing CEO Sarah Blacklock, who departed after five years at the company's helm in September of last year.
The announcement adds another arts leadership role to to the Tasmanians already storied career in the sector, which has included positions as CEO of the Australia Business Arts Foundation and as a senior policy advisor to Hon Mary Delahunty MP, Victoria's Minister for the Arts and Arts Queensland, as well as general manager of the Arts Council of Australia in Canberra.
"Design Tasmania is honoured to welcome Jane to the team," said Megan Perkins, Design Tasmania's chair of the board of directors.
"Her career of management within and advocacy for the creative sector in Australia puts her in great stead to lead the organisation in its next stage of growth as we prepare for our 50th anniversary in 2026.
"Jane's depth of strategic and management expertise, incredible lived experience, national network and respected profile will play an important role in facilitating Design Tasmania's relationships with government, industry, and friends."
In the role, Ms Haley will helm one of Australia's leading not-for-profit design organisations and a hub for Tasmanian makers, design, and enterprise which welcomes more than 60,000 visitors annually as a cultural tourism destination.
