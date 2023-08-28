Launceston institution Design Tasmania announced the departure of its chief executive officer, Sarah Blacklock, and thanked her for her five years of service.
Chair of the board Megan Perkins said Ms Blacklock was "instrumental" in Design Tasmania's success and sustainability, and was grateful for her conscientious leadership.
"With her steady hand we've seen the organisation return to its pre-eminent position in the design community," Ms Perkins said.
She said Ms Blacklock expertly led the organisation through its COVID challenges, as they faced low numbers of interstate visitors.
"A large component of our offering is that we provide a beautiful cultural destination for interstate and international tourists to experience Tasmania's unique design and making culture," she said.
"She has played a great role in re-establishing the organisation as the leader for design culture and enterprise for our island, the board has a solid transition plan in place to ensure seamless operations as we recruit our next CEO."
Design Tasmania achieved a number of milestones under Ms Blacklocks direction, including two Tasmanian showcases at the Melbourne Design Fair and the return of their signature event, Women in Design.
Ms Perkins said they were looking for someone who could help facilitate their next stage of growth, as the organisation approaches its 50 year anniversary.
"Michelle Boyd, who is our artistic director, has a brilliant program set up for the next four years and we're really excited about the future," Ms Perkins said.
"We're looking for an experienced and visionary individual, someone who is the right cultural fit to lead us into Design Tasmania's next stage of growth.
"Sarah is much loved and appreciated by our community, and has worked brilliantly in collaboration with the team and board to revitalise the organisation and our cultural programs after COVID."
