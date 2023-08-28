The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Design Tasmania CEO Sarah Blacklock departs after five years with company

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Design Tasmania CEO Sarah Blacklock has departed the organisation after five years. Picture Craig George
Design Tasmania CEO Sarah Blacklock has departed the organisation after five years. Picture Craig George

Launceston institution Design Tasmania announced the departure of its chief executive officer, Sarah Blacklock, and thanked her for her five years of service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.