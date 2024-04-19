Horse abuse and race fixing: Tasracing bans trainer Ben Yole from tracks

Sidmouth horse trainer Ben Yole has been banned from Tasmanian racetracks for at least 45 days, but the decision won't stop his horses from competing.
Racing administrative body Tasracing confirmed on Friday that its board met to consider Mr Yole's submissions after it asked him last week to "show cause" as to why he should not be warned off racecourses - the racing industry's term for a ban.
Mr Yole and three others faced bans after being named in a report that found they had broken industry rules surrounding animal welfare and race fixing.
The Tasracing board rejected Mr Yoles submissions and immediately issued warning off notices to him and three of his associates.
Tasracing chief executive officer Andrew Jenkins said the bans were only temporary - at least for now.
"An initial period of 45 days has been imposed pending the conclusion of investigations by an independent panel of harness racing and integrity experts to consider issues raised in the Murrihy report," he said.
But the decision will not stop Mr Yole from entering his horses in races, after he transferred them into the name of another trainer last week.
Mr Jenkins this week confirmed that the Office of Racing Integrity had granted Mr Yole's requests to effect the transfers.
Acting Director of Racing Robin Thompson said registered racehorses were "routinely" transferred between trainers and owners for a range of reasons.
"In the event of a trainer being unable to offer training services, horse owners usually transfer their horse/s to another registered trainer who has the ability to train and race the horse," he said.
The Office of Racing Integrity's usual processes were applied to the request for transfer by Mr Yole, he said.
It was the publication of the Murrihy report that led to Tasracing to ban Mr Yole and three of his associates - Tim Yole, Nathan Ford and Mitchell Ford - in February.
The investigation last year by former NSW chief steward Ray Murrihy found that the four men had mistreated a horse and broken rules surrounding team driving and race fixing.
After Tasracing issued the initial warning off notice in February, Mr Yole appealed to a racing appeals body, successfully arguing that he had been denied "natural justice" with the decision to ban him.
He later challenged further ban attempts in court, but the Supreme Court last week ruled that Tasracing had the power to ban him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.