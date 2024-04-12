Ban can stand: Ben Yole loses Supreme Court bid preventing TasRacing ban

Sidmouth horse trainer Ben Yole and three of his associates can be banned from Tasmanian racecourses again, after a court on Friday ruled that racing's administrative body has the power to issue 'warning-off notices'.
Supreme Court Justice Robert Pearce dismissed an application by lawyers for Mr Yole seeking to prohibit Tasracing from issuing ban notices - also known as a 'warning-off order'.
Mr Yole featured prominently in a scathing report by former NSW chief steward Ray Murrihy published earlier this year.
In it, Mr Murrihy alleged Mr Yole and others had mistreated various horses, and that they also broke rules surrounding team driving and race fixing.
Following the release of the report, Tasracing, the body that administers racing in the state, tried to ban Mr Yole, Tim Yole, Nathan Ford, and Mitchell Ford from entering Tasmanian racetracks in February.
The Tasmanian Racing Appeal Board later overturned the ban, and Mr Yole then went to the Supreme Court seeking to prevent Tasracing from issuing any further warning off notices.
But the latest ruling by Justice Pearce will free Tasracing's hands to re-issue the bans on the four men.
Tasracing chief executive officer Andrew Jenkins said the company was considering the next steps following the court decision.
He said Tasracing would examine "what options were available to it for the good of the harness racing industry in the state".
Mr Yole, who is Australia's biggest harness racing trainer, has been contacted for comment.
Justice Pearce in his decision paper wrote that he was not persuaded by arguments that Mr Yole and the others were denied natural justice by Tasracing's decision to ban them, or that Tasracing lacked the power and jurisdiction to order the ban.
"It has not been established that there has been or will be such a breach of procedural fairness as to deprive Tasracing of jurisdiction to issue the notices," he wrote.
He also wrote that the legislation did not limit the power of Tasracing to issue the bans in the way that Mr Yole's lawyers argued.
