The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ban can stand: Ben Yole loses Supreme Court bid preventing TasRacing ban

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A review by former NSW chief steward Ray Murrihy singled out horse trainer Ben Yole for criticism over animal welfare and probity concerns. File picture
A review by former NSW chief steward Ray Murrihy singled out horse trainer Ben Yole for criticism over animal welfare and probity concerns. File picture

Sidmouth horse trainer Ben Yole and three of his associates can be banned from Tasmanian racecourses again, after a court on Friday ruled that racing's administrative body has the power to issue 'warning-off notices'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.