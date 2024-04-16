Embattled trainer Ben Yole asked to 'show cause' why he shouldn't face ban

Four Tasmanian harness racing figures that were singled out for criticism over animal welfare and race fixing concerns in a recent inquiry have until Thursday to explain why they should not be banned from state racetracks.
Sidmouth horse trainer Ben Yole and three of his associates - Tim Yole, Nathan Ford and Mitchell Ford - featured prominently in the Murrihy report, which found the men had mistreated a horse and broken rules surrounding team driving and race fixing.
Mr Jenkins said the men were free to participate in race events until the warning off notices were handed down, but the timing of that depended on whether the four men made submissions to the "show cause" notices.
"The board will consider submissions under the 'show cause' notices should they be received, and should they not be received, Tasracing does intend to issue warning off notices to the four licenced persons," Mr Jenkins said.
It was also confirmed that Ben Yole transferred ownership of several of his horses into the name of another trainer last week.
"Mr Yole has via the Office of Racing Integrity transferred a number of horses into another trainer's name," Mr Jenkins said.
He declined to comment on these transfers or whether it would allow Mr Yole, in effect, to continue as a horse trainer in Tasmania.
"Be that as it may, that is not the jurisdiction of Tasracing," he said.
Tasracing has made a submission to the Office of Racing Integrity on the matter, Mr Jenkins said.
"We do have a view and we wrote to the Director of Racing to express our views in relation to the transfer of horses.
"I won't provide any further comment."
Mr Jenkins also said Tasracing's Racing Rules and Policy Committee met and agreed to a revision of the Equity in Participation Policy for the harness Code.
Under this change to the Equity in Participation Policy, horses trained by a trainer or trainers at the same private training venue must not make up more than 50 per cent of starters in any race field, to a maximum of four runners.
The change was clearly aimed at preventing the situations such as the one at the weekend, when Yole-trained horses filled nine of the 12 available placings at Hobart's harness meet on Sunday.
In one race, Mr Yole had trained nine of the eleven starters participating, according to independent MHA Kristie Johnston.
"This is the kind of behaviour highlighted in the recent Murrihy Report and leads to allegations of race fixing," she said.
She called on new Racing Minister Jane Howlett to take action.
"She can't wait for the independent panel of interstate harness racing stewards to report. She must immediately act to prevent the transfer of horses to family or close entities or harness racing will continue to be held up for ridicule."
