The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania ranks among worst performing states in public hospital report card

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 19 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston General Hospital. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston General Hospital. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Australian Medical Association's (AMA) annual Public Hospital Report Card reveals Tasmania ranks among the worst performing states across all critical indicators, including emergency department and planned surgery wait times.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.