The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston architect encourages Tasmanians to build their own homes

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated April 19 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An 120 square metre home dubbed 'The Tasmanian Homestead' has been built for just $150,000 by one person in six months. Supplied picture
An 120 square metre home dubbed 'The Tasmanian Homestead' has been built for just $150,000 by one person in six months. Supplied picture

A prototype home in Tasmania's North has wrapped construction after six months on a budget of $150,000. What's more, it was built by just one person.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.