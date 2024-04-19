Launceston architect encourages Tasmanians to build their own homes

A prototype home in Tasmania's North has wrapped construction after six months on a budget of $150,000. What's more, it was built by just one person.
Designed by Launceston architect Jiri Lev, the proof of concept was created to be as affordable as possible to incentivise residents to become owner-builders.
With a focus on minimalism, the 120 sqaure metre house uses locally sourced and natural materials wherever possible.
In the face of mounting cost of living pressures, Mr Lev said a roof could be put over a family's head "for as little as $50,000" using this design.
"If you're getting a builder to construct your home, it's $400,000 plus these days in Tassie," he said.
"I think it's entirely unnecessary. Anyone can do it, that's the point I'm trying to prove."
The architect is so confident in the design that he's made the plans open source, allowing anyone to access them for free on request.
But outside of the obvious savings on contractors, how is the cost kept so low? Mr Lev said it's all about reducing excess.
"Conventional designs these days are overcomplicated. Your simple trussed roofs need three or four guys to put it on, a crane and a big truck," he said.
"Whereas if you have a traditionally framed roof, which this house has, a single person can lift it rafter by rafter."
Boasting three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house is almost entirely absent of chemical treatments and plastics.
Mr Lev said the homestead was created as an alternative to the crass commercialism of the construction market.
"Prefab houses are meant to enable the rapid expansion of suburbs," he said.
"It's an enterprise, so you're paying two or three times the cost.
"This house would not be $150,000 if you prefab, it would be over $400,000."
In the long term, the designer wanted to create an "eco village" of these homes by giving the land and plans to people in need of housing.
He said while building your own home can seem daunting at first, it provided an excellent opportunity to learn new skills.
"If you can combine owner-builder practices with an affordable housing scheme, it's a huge opportunity," he said.
"I'm not reinventing the wheel here, I'm reminding people of what the wheel is."
