With Tasmania facing an acute shortage of affordable housing, Launceston architect Jiri Lev believes it is crucial to rethink the current approach to social housing.
Mr Lev, known for his renewable and cost-effective designs, has proposed innovative plans for social housing that could revolutionise the building process.
"The main issue with the current social and affordable housing, and housing in general, is that the government seems to be doing the same old thing and expecting different results," Mr Lev said.
"More suburbia, more mediocre, cookie-cutter bungalow style houses and units, filled with plastic, volatile chemicals, and materials that depend on overseas or interstate supply chains.
"Of course, there are notable exceptions, but these are few and far apart. Overall, we're still ruining our landscapes and setting up future generations for more microplastics and toxic waste."
Mr Lev said the renter should be considered in the building process.
"Self-built home schemes should become one of the key pathways to affordable and social housing. Not everyone has the physical strength to build a house, but many do," he said.
"It is possible to design a house in such a way that self-building, even by a single person without prior experience, is a viable and economical option.
"Those in need of housing should be given the opportunity to participate in the construction of their rental homes, with their labour counted towards later ownership transfer, while simultaneously building their skill set and employability."
Another critical aspect of Mr Lev's design is sustainability, as he advocates for incorporating environmentally friendly and locally sourced materials.
"In our practice, time and time again, we save significant time and cost by utilising locally produced materials. We also avoid harmful volatile chemicals and minimise the use of plastics as a matter of principle," he said.
"Our latest prototype house, the Tasmanian House II, currently under construction, has been designed to fit and complement Tasmania's environment. The floor plan can be mirrored or rotated to optimise the views and solar access, so it should work on almost any site, especially wider rural blocks."
Mr Lev hopes his designs will inspire policymakers, developers, and communities to rethink the traditional approach to social housing and embrace innovative, more sustainable solutions.
"Research shows that places that are not beautiful are little loved. They are poorly maintained, and they inspire antisocial behaviour and vandalism," he said.
"Our Tasmanian House II has three bedrooms and is 120sqm. It was estimated at costing over $400,000 if it was built by a builder. Instead, a single, unskilled person is building it in the short time frame of six months, with a projected budget of $150,000, which covers materials, the electrician, and the plumber.
"Our case is to prove that the traditional expression of beauty is an indispensable aspect of successful, lasting architecture and that traditional architecture is not only more beautiful but can also be very contemporary, comfortable, sustainable, and economical.
"If the government were willing to release land and funding for a pilot grassroots housing project like this, we would be astonished at what is achievable."
