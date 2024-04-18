Loss of science and technology portfolio concerns Tasmanian tech sector

Tasmania's technology sector called on the state government to re-instate a dedicated science and technology minister or "risk the erosion" of tech investment and jobs in the state.
The portfolio for science and technology was previously held by Madeleine Ogilvie MP, but was dropped in the formation of the new cabinet.
TasICT president David Mills said he was "dismayed" the state government's new ministry for the first time in more than a decade had no science or technology minister.
"Tasmania has joined the ACT as the only jurisdiction without a science or technology minister - and even in the ACT they have a ministry focused on the science of climate change," Mr Mills said.
The portfolio for climate change, previously held by Roger Jaensch MP, was also dropped but its responsibilities will fall under Energy and Renewables Minister Nick Duigan.
According to the 2023 Australian Computer Society Digital Pulse survey, Australia would need 1.8 million tech skills by 2030.
In Tasmania, it stated the sector was set to grow to 18,000 employees by 2030 in Tasmania.
Business, Industry and Resources Minister Eric Abetz said Tasmania's ICT and science sector was his responsibility.
"This will ensure that the industry continues to be well supported as it develops, bringing jobs and opportunity to Tasmania," Mr Abetz said.
Mr Mills said every business needed to be tech-savvy.
"And we need the government to continue to be prepared to value technology and lead from the front," Mr Mills said.
"You only need to see the enormous impact generative AI and cyber security have, and will continue to have, on Tasmania.
"Add to that the fundamental importance of technology in education through STEM subjects - the jobs of today and tomorrow revolve around technology and science."
