The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New cabinet's 'right-wing' skew, appointments criticised

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
April 11 2024 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new cabinet was sworn in on Thursday at Government House in Hobart by Governor Barbara Baker (third from bottom left). Picture supplied
A new cabinet was sworn in on Thursday at Government House in Hobart by Governor Barbara Baker (third from bottom left). Picture supplied

Premier Jeremy Rockliff's selections for his new cabinet have attracted equal amounts of praise and censure from opponents and Tasmanian lobbyists.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.