New cabinet's 'right-wing' skew, appointments criticised

Premier Jeremy Rockliff's selections for his new cabinet have attracted equal amounts of praise and censure from opponents and Tasmanian lobbyists.
Mr Rockliff's new 11-member cabinet was sworn in by Governor Barbara Baker at Government House on Thursday morning.
Eric Abetz's appointment as Resources Minister as well as Leader of the House attracted scathing criticism from Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff, who said the conservative former senator had been tapped "to oversee the logging and burning of Tasmania's native forests".
She also criticised the re-appointment of Roger Jaensch as Minister of Children and Youth, Community Services and Aboriginal Affairs.
"Despite his ineptitude, string of failures, and habitual dishonesty, Roger Jaensch has once again been entrusted by the Premier to be responsible for children and young people and significant parts of the Commission of Inquiry response," Dr Woodruff said.
"In a blatant dismissal of the wishes of the Aboriginal community, Mr Jaensch will continue as Minister for Aboriginal Affairs too."
She said it was concerning that the cabinet was now stacked with right-wing and conservative ministers.
Labor's Luke Edmunds said the new cabinet saw several portfolios axed, including science and technology, heritage and climate change.
"I think what those omissions show is how rushed the Liberals were to hammer out their deal with the Jacqui Lambie Network to rush out their cabinet," he said.
"I think they probably haven't done their due diligence ... it's pretty sloppy work being done by the Liberals."
He said he would be interested to see if the government added the missing portfolios, as they did with climate change in 2014.
Questioned whether he thought the appointment of Mr Abetz as Leader of the House of Assembly, Mr Edmunds admitted that the former senator was up to the task.
"He's got 28 years of experience as a senator, he's been Leader of the Government in the Senate, I think his experience will hold him in decent stead for that job," he said.
Mr Edmunds then suggested that Mr Rockliff was deliberately trying to keep Mr Abetz busy.
"It is interesting to see him thrust straight into it, perhaps that's part of the quid pro quo - to keep him busy from Jeremy Rockliff," he said.
The response from lobbyists was much warmer by contrast.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said the new cabinet represented a good balance between experience and talent.
"It's encouraging to see the Premier take on major investment," he said.
"It's also good to see Eric Abetz take on the Business, Industry and Resources portfolio.
"Madeleine Ogilvie has a passion for small business and we are looking forward to working with her as well.
"While it's a good start, this government will be judged on how well it delivers on its commitments and for the Tasmanian community, including the business community, more broadly."
Master Builders Tasmania welcomed the Premier's decision to unite housing-related agencies into a single portfolio under Minister Felix Ellis.
"Housing, planning, skills and training have been united into a 'one-stop-shop' to tackle Tasmania's housing and construction challenges and build the High Vis Army workforce of the future," said Master Builders Tasmania chief executive David Clerk.
Tasmanian Forest Products Association chief executive Nick Steel welcomed Mr Abetz's appointment to the Resources portfolio.
"Minister Abetz spent many years in the federal parliament representing our local forestry industry on the national stage.
"He has shown he's a strong supporter of the important and sustainable work of our industry and the 5500 Tasmanians employed by it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.