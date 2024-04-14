Government drops dedicated Minister for Climate Change from new cabinet

The Liberal government announced its cabinet this week to lead a fourth consecutive term, but not everyone is satisfied with the outcome.
Sitting MP Roger Jaensch will no longer serve as the Minister for Climate Change, with no one set to take his place.
The member for Braddon legislated amendments to Tasmania's Climate Change Act in his last term, requiring the state to reach net zero emissions by 2030.
The shake up of positions resulted in Windermere MLC Nick Duigan taking on Mr Jaensch's former role as Minister for Environment.
A government spokesperson said the climate change portfolio now sat with Mr Duigan as he continues to serve as Minister of Energy and Renewables.
"This provides important synergies as Tasmania continues to lead the nation as a renewable energy powerhouse and reduce carbon emissions," the spokesperson said.
The Tasmanian Conservation Trust was left disappointed by the change, with campaigner Rachel Hay claiming that the government had shown "blatant disregard" for climate action.
"Tasmania is now the only state or territory without a Minister for Climate Change, except for Queensland," she said.
"Whilst every other government in Australia is acting on climate change, the Tasmanian government appears to have stopped even paying lip service to it."
Ms Hay added that the position played a key role in ensuring emission reduction goals were reached.
"The government must act urgently to protect Tasmanian lives and livelihoods from the worst effects of our changing climate," she said.
"This is not the change that Tasmanians so clearly voted for."
