No show at court results in arrest warrant for alleged drug trafficker

A woman charged after a major police drug raid in February did not appear when required in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Alana Lynette Murray, 25, was due to appear on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance(major offence), dealing with the proceeds of crime ($35,000), possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm part, possession of a controlled drug, possess a thing used for the administration of a controlled rug, possess ammunition, possess a firearm without a licence, fail to keep firearm safely and unlawful possession of property.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown sought a warrant for her arrest, which was granted by magistrate Simon Brown.
Last year Ms Murray breached a three-month suspended jail sentence less than a week after it was imposed.
However, she did not have to serve the term after Mr Brown considered it would be a disproportionate response to jail her for the suspended term.
She pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on August 28-six days after she walked out of custody on August 22 with the wholly suspended sentence.
Police intercepted Murray's vehicle on Lavender Grove about 12.06am.
Police systems showed that Murray was disqualified from driving between August 27, 2023 and August 21, 2025.
She told police she was driving from a friend's place and knew her licence was disqualified.
The court heard the disqualified driving breached the suspended sentence and a community correction order.
The court heard that she had been was arrested on August 28 and had been in custody for 23 days.
Mr Brown said the fact that the offence was committed only six days after the imposition of the suspended sentence meant the disqualified driving was a defiance of court orders.
"I have formed the view that it would be disproportionate to activate the suspended sentence," Mr Brown said.
He sentenced her to 28 days jail for the disqualified driving backdated to August 28 and disqualified her from driving for three months.
In April 2023 she crashed a stolen car into a tree near Entally House at Hadspen.
