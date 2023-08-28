A woman who received a three-month suspended jail sentence less than a week ago did not make a bail application when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday.
Alana Lynette Murray, 25, appeared before magistrate Simon Brown on an allegation of driving while disqualified on August 28.
Duty solicitor Andrew Lonergan did not apply for bail, and Murray was remanded in custody to reappear on September 14 at 9.15am by video.
Murray walked out of custody on August 22 after receiving a suspended sentence for a series of driving charges, including two counts of evading place while driving stolen cars.
In an appearance on August 21, Murray grinned throughout her appearance.
The court heard that she had spent periods from May 8 to May 31 in custody and then from July 20 to August 22.
The three-month jail term was backdated to June 26 and suspended for 18 months.
Under the terms of the suspension, she must commit no imprisonable offence and undergo the supervision of a probation officer.
"You are the master of your own fate," Mr Brown said.
She was disqualified from driving.
