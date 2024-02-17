Two women in court after police raid Summerhill home

Two women have been bailed after a police search at a home in a suburb west of Launceston turned up a stolen gun, the highly-addictive drug ice and thousands of dollars in cash.
Officers from the Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit raided the Summerhill property on Thursday, February 15.
There they found the contraband, nearly $35,000 in cash and a double barrel shotgun they say was stolen during a burglary in December.
Police said the total drug haul amounted to 28 grams of ice, and officers also found ammunition and other stolen property during the search.
A 26-year-old Summerhill woman was arrested and subsequently bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on April 17.
She will face several charges including drug trafficking, dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime and possessing a stolen firearm.
Police said she also faces further drug, firearms and property charges.
The second woman - a 30-year-old, also from Summerhill - was also arrested and bailed to appear in court on April 3.
Police charged her with firearms and minor drug-related offences.
