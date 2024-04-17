Pontoon repairs due to start months after project first floated by council

Long-awaited work on pontoons at Home Point is due to begin in the coming days, long after the idea was first floated by the council.
Repair and refurbishment works on pontoons owned by the City of Launceston council at Home Point had originally been slated for a Christmas 2023 completion.
However, that date passed without work onsite beginning.
Chief infrastructure officer at the council Michael Newby said the delay was down to necessary due diligence procedures.
"The slight delay in the originally estimated start time can be attributed to the City of Launceston working to ensure all statutory and regulatory requirements for the work to be undertaken have been met in line with the required permits," Mr Newby said.
Tenders for the work on the pair of pontoons - one used by Tamar River Cruises, the other by the Sea Scouts - were originally sought in September 2023.
The cruise pontoon is due a complete overhaul, with a report by independent surveyors saying it was reaching the end of its usable life.
This involves replacing the old timber decking with plastic, and installing new anchors.
The other pontoon, used by the 1st Tamar Sea Scouts, was closed after it was damaged in the October 2022 floods and is also due to receive repairs and flood resilience upgrades.
Work at Home Point will likely delay other council projects, as although $200,000 was originally budgeted the amount has increased to $370,000.
The remaining $170,000 will be reallocated from budgets for resealing park footpaths - which has under-spent due to a lack of worker availability - and the Gorge Cliffgrounds service road renewal.
This will delay the work on the service road, with the council prioritising work at Home Point due to the pontoon approaching the end of its life.
Councillors will vote on funding the pontoon repair on April 18, and Mr Newby said work will begin as soon as possible after that.
"If the council approves the budget amendments, off-site work preparing the required materials will begin next week," he said.
"On-site construction is expected to be undertaken in July with both pontoons completed by the end of winter - weather dependent - to help minimise the disruption to the pontoon users."
