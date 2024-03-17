Man in custody, facing court after 'isolated' incident at Home Point

A man has landed in court after three hours of negotiations with police at Launceston's waterfront.
Police said they were contacted with concerns over the welfare of a 28-year-old man at Home Point Parade about 2.25pm on Saturday, March 16.
Part of Home Point Parade - near the Tamar River Cruises jetty - was closed while officers negotiated with the man, who police said had no fixed address.
The incident was resolved about 5.25pm when the man was taken into custody.
Police said the incident was isolated, and presented no danger to the wider public.
Nobody was injured according to police.
The man was held in custody overnight, ahead of an out of hours session at the Launceston Magistrates Court on March 17.
