A pair of pontoons at Home Point remain out of commission nine months after one was damaged in the 2022 floods, however the City of Launceston council says it has comprehensive plans for upgrades.
The current pontoons, used chiefly by the Sea Scouts and Navy Cadets, were installed in 2018 after the original structure was severely damaged in the 2016 floods.
Four years later one pontoon were damaged by a fast-flowing North Esk River, and a boat was stuck beneath the gangway for several days.
City of Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood said the event had cost the council more than $1 million, and the pontoon was one of many flood recovery projects still in progress.
"A tender for the pontoon maintenance and repair works is expected to be advertised next month, with works to follow once a successful contractor is appointed," Cr Garwood said.
Cr Garwood said this would not be a like-for-like replacement, and the council had comprehensive plans for the new pontoon.
"We'll replace the current timber decking on the Home Point pontoon with composite plastic decking, install new anchor chains and associated minor maintenance tasks," he said.
"In combination with the repair work to the second pontoon, we'll also undertake modifications to the pontoon anchor arrangement to improve resilience in future flood events."
Chairperson of the 1st Tamar Sea Scout Group Scott Lovell said it was good to see things moving in the right direction after the group had been deprived of river access since last October.
"Unfortunately it has inconvenienced us not being able to launch boats over the summer months," Mr Lovell said.
"However, we understand work is progressing on an improved pontoon which is designed to withstand flooding situations much better.
"We are eagerly looking forward to it being repaired for spring when we start boating again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.