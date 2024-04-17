Bit warm for March and April? Northern Tasmania enjoys endless summer

Autumn in Tasmania is meant to be cold, but someone forgot to tell 2024.
Launceston enjoyed a particularly warm March - including one day that topped 30 degrees - and the trend has continued into April.
Halfway through the month, Launceston's mean minimum and maximum temperatures are sitting at 8 and 20.7 degrees, slightly above the 7.6 and 19 degree April average.
Three successive sub-five degree nights in Launceston last week have been the only signs of winter looming on the horizon.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said maximum temperatures in March (average 24.6 degrees in Launceston) were in the warmest 10 per cent of Marches on record.
"Maximum temperatures during March were very much warmer than average for the north, centre and east of Tasmania," the spokesperson said.
"Minimum temperatures during March were warmer than average across the north and for parts of the east and west of the state."
Looking ahead, May is set to be drier than average in parts of Northern Tasmania while other parts of the state are set for average rainfall.
The state should experience typical rainfall in June as warmer weather continues through towards winter.
"The three-month outlook shows high chances (greater than 80 per cent) of warmer than average maximum and minimum temperatures across Tasmania for May to July overall," the Bureau spokesperson said.
