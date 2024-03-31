Irrigation season extended for farmers due to lengthy dry conditions

Tasmanian Irrigation have extended the summer irrigation season for several schemes across the state after requests from farmers.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology's drought statement from October 2023, part of the central area of Tasmania's East Coast emerged as a new area of rainfall deficiency.
Tasmanian Irrigation chief executive Andrew Kneebone said it had been a particularly rough year in terms of rainfall.
"We had several schemes asking us to start the summer irrigation season early because winter and early spring were dry," Mr Kneebone said.
"Over summer we've had steady demand for water due to the absence of rain and an increase in the number of hot days.
"The outlook from April to June is for below average rainfall in some parts of the state, and above average temperatures across the board."
He said the extensions would help finish crops like broccolini and late potatoes, and keep grass cover for dairy farms.
"The summer season has been extended for 12 schemes, including the recently commissioned Don Irrigation Scheme.
"The value of highly reliable irrigation water to Tasmania's agricultural sector is very clear during dry years like this one. Tasmanian Irrigation delivers water at 95 per cent reliability across all our schemes," Mr Kneebone said.
He said it was not always possible to extend a season.
"From scheme to scheme there will be local conditions that prevent this happening. For example, this year we have essential work to undertake on augmentation of the Greater Meander Scheme as soon as the season closes," Mr Kneebone said.
"And on the Don scheme, the funding arrangements and scheme design mean that we will not be able to extend the summer season in future years.
"So that's a one-off for 2024."
The majority of the season extensions will run until April 30.
