Round one votes for The Examiner's NTFA premier footy player of the year

It's no secret the calibre of players in the NTFA premier division has gone up this season.
The Examiner is introducing a player of the year award to find out who has had the most consistent season.
The competition encompasses a three-two-one voting system based on each round with a player's influence on the game and their opposition strongly considered.
South Launceston's Cody Lowe - 3 votes
With some of the Bulldogs' other big names out, Lowe had major responsibility on his shoulders.
He battled hard in the opening three quarters and looked to be Rocherlea's biggest obstacle.
They tested him with physicality but the dam wall broke in the opening minutes of the final stanza.
The ruck ploughed the ball forward at centre bounces and South quickly went from one goal down to 13 points up. They ended up winning by two points.
Coach Jack Maher highlighted the importance of just knocking it forward.
"Especially at Rocherlea, if you can get forward territory out of the centre, it goes a long way to winning," he said.
Rocherlea's Josh Ponting - 2 votes
Just before half-time the Tigers coach decided to try his luck with a torpedo punt from nearly 50 metres out during his team's wet-weather match.
The crowd watched in awe as it spiraled forward and just snuck over the players standing on the goal line.
Ponting was ecstatic with a jump and roar.
He had teammates all over him and then he ran straight to the bench and got a big clap from home crowd.
The goal put Rocherlea up by two points at the half and had this journalist thinking about the headline: 'Barrell!: Ponting torpedoes South in round one'.
Ponting also took an impressive mark across the pack on the wing in the third term and was generally dominant.
Despite his team losing by two points, he still gets the votes considering the high-quality match and opposition.
George Town's Zach Burt - 1 vote
Burt was named George Town's best in a 35-point win against the Kangaroos at Deloraine.
The Saints went into the clash as underdogs after losing to the Roos twice last season, including by 27 points in round 12. They also only won two games last year.
Coach Dave Marshall said Burt, a renowned goal-kicker, was taking on new responsibilities.
"He had a big game. He's done a lot of hard work over pre-season and he's enjoying it at the moment," he said.
"He played on the ball, we've changed his role a bit this year. So he's playing more onball than forward. It's just his presence around the ground, his experience more than anything.
"So he's not just suited to a forward, he's an all-rounder now."
