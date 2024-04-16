The Examiner
Ex-inmate says 'accommodation needed for all prisoners exiting prison'

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated April 16 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 11:32am
Risdon Prison. Picture by Scott Gelston
Risdon Prison. Picture by Scott Gelston

A former Tasmanian inmate said a lack of housing means that many women leaving prison are returning to violent relationships because they have nowhere to go and said that "accommodation must be provided for all women."

