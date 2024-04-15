The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Prisoners stay in prison and can't get parole due to a lack of housing

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
April 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Risdon Prison. Picture by Scott Gelston
Risdon Prison. Picture by Scott Gelston

The Parole Board's 2023 annual report says fewer prisoners received parole last year, and one of the reasons was due to a lack of suitable housing and an extended social housing waitlist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.