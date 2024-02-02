Tasmanian racing venues closed to Ben Yole and others after state ban

State-owned company Tasracing has banned Tasmania's top racing trainer Ben Yole and others from entering any of its racing venues.
The company began "warning off" Yole and the other racing participants on February 1 because of adverse findings made against them in the Murrihy Report.
The report contained allegations of team driving, race fixing and animal welfare concerns that were not acted upon by the Office of Racing Integrity.
Racing Minister Felix Ellis supported the decision by Tasracing and said it was an example of how the government's new racing model can work.
"I welcome TasRacing's decision to prevent individuals named in the Murrihy report from entering our venues," Mr Ellis said.
"Under our new model which abolishes the Office of Racing Integrity, TasRacing will have a much greater role to play in the day-to-day integrity decisions of racing," he said.
"These actions are a clear demonstration that Tasracing is highly capable of this and is taking this new responsibility seriously."
Tasracing chief executive Andrew Jenkins said the action was taken according to racing legislation.
"Tasracing is satisfied it has the grounds on which to make this decision under the Racing Regulation Act 2004, based on the serious allegations and subsequent findings made by Mr Murrihy and detailed in his report into the handling of matters by the Office of Racing Integrity," he said.
"The named participants have a show cause period to provide evidence why the notice should be rescinded."
Labor racing spokesman Dean Winter said the right move by Tasracing was an embarrassing look for Racing Minister Felix Ellis.
"Only yesterday, Minister Ellis was telling the media we need 'due process'. Then his Tasracing Board and CEO went over his head and banned Mr Yole and his accomplices." he said.
"TasRacing had the report for a day, and quickly realised what needed to be done. Minister Ellis had the report for two months, and didn't do anything."
