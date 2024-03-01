Ben Yole free to race after court prevents TasRacing ban

Horses of controversial Sidmouth trainer Ben Yole will be free to race this weekend, after a court issued a temporary injunction preventing TasRacing from banning Mr Yole and three others from the track.
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered TasRacing not to issue further bans against Mr Yole until a full court hearing on March 21, or until TasRacing had shown cause as to why it should not be constrained from banning the men.
TasRacing last month served the ban notices on Mr Yole and his associates Tim Yole, Nathan Ford and Mitchell Ford, preventing them from entering Tasmanian racetracks.
The notices came just days after the release of the Murrihy Report, which found Mr Yole had breached racing rules relating to team driving, race fixing and animal welfare. Mr Yole has denied the report's claims.
But last week, he successfully challenged the TasRacing ban at the Tasmanian Racing Appeals Board.
The appeals body found that the harness trainer had not been granted "appropriate natural justice" by TasRacing when it issued the notices.
TasRacing had planned to re-ban the four men this week, and had drafted new 'warning off' notices, but Friday's decision by Supreme Court Justice Robert Pearce now prevents the administrative body from serving them.
Justice Pearce made the decision to grant Mr Yole's application for a temporary injunction in order to maintain the "status quo" until the matter is resolved at a full hearing.
Counsel for Mr Yole Damian Sheales argued that TasRacing lacked the powers and jurisdiction to issue the bans.
He said it had become clear in hearings before the Tasmanian Racing Appeals Board that TasRacing had made the decision to ban his clients from tracks based on the allegations of the Murrihy Report.
He said that TasRacing lacked the power and jurisdiction to ban his clients based on hearsay.
Mr Sheales also told the court that the financial costs of the case were "breathtaking" for his client, and involved instructing seven lawyers across New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.
Counsel for TasRacing, Michael O'Farrell, said disputed the wording of Mr Yole's application, and suggested that if granted, it might prevent TasRacing from taking action against anybody, not just Mr Yole and his three associates.
