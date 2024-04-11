TSL rivals unite over 10 problems with 'ill-considered' football restructure

An explosive statement by North Launceston and Launceston on social media has captured the interest of the Tasmanian football community.
Following The Examiner's report that both clubs are looking to break away from the Northern Premier League model, the statement confirmed neither club would sign the affiliation agreements.
The 1286-word post, which covers a wide range of topics, signalled parts of the clubs' future intentions.
"The two Statewide League clubs in the North, Launceston and North Launceston represent not only their members and stakeholders but consider themselves custodians of the game and the many good people that share a passion for it," it read.
"Consequently, they each consider that whilst change is inevitable and will not be unreasonably or obstinately opposed, it cannot leave any person, club, competition, or region behind or disadvantaged.
"The respective licence agreements require AFL Tasmania to use its best endeavours to ensure that the Statewide League Clubs have a suitable AFL competition in which to compete in the season following the cessation of the Statewide League competition.
"The evidence to date is that AFL Tasmania has not done so."
The statement raises 10 points questioning the suitability of the Premier League model, which will also feature NTFA clubs South Launceston, Longford, Scottsdale and Deloraine.
The competition's potential unevenness, salary cap, points system, junior pathways, sponsorship, ground availability, budgets, list management, player numbers and VFL uncertainty are all analysed.
Doubts over Tasmania's proposed 2025 VFL entry have heightened in recent weeks, with AFL Tasmania saying "there's work to be done".
"It is no less true of the league regional model," the clubs said.
"We demand transparent and definitive communication around the VFL team and the proposed Premier League.
"If we are ignored, then we will seek to invoke the dispute resolution provisions of the licence agreements.
"Consequently, in its current state of planning and preparedness we will not be led down the treacherous trail any further.
"We do not consider the Premier League model a suitable competition following the cessation of the Statewide League and we will not sign the affiliation agreements."
The post analyses round one of the NTFA competition, highlighting several results which question the Premier League selection of some clubs.
Reactions across both comments sections have been varied, with several pundits highlighting Launceston's goalless opening to the TSL season.
"I don't perceive Launceston as the dominant force they claim to be," read part of one comment on Launceston's post.
