The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Fed up' residents want Tasmanian honey company's smoke to buzz off

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
April 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Moore, Shane Farquhar, Annette Clark, and Liz Farquhar are concerned about smoke from the nearby Tasmanian Honey Company, which is pictured behind them. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Nick Moore, Shane Farquhar, Annette Clark, and Liz Farquhar are concerned about smoke from the nearby Tasmanian Honey Company, which is pictured behind them. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Frustrated residents of Perth say The Tasmanian Honey Company has been emitting tainted smoke from its premises for years, and now the council and the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) are investigating the matter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.