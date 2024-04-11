'Fed up' residents want Tasmanian honey company's smoke to buzz off

Frustrated residents of Perth say The Tasmanian Honey Company has been emitting tainted smoke from its premises for years, and now the council and the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) are investigating the matter.
The Northern Midlands Council administration said it is aware of the complaints.
"The council is aware of the complaints and is currently investigating this matter with EPA," its statement said.
The council drew attention to the legislation around Environmental Management and Pollution Control (smoke) Regulations 2019 Section 7.
Founder of The Tasmanian honey company Julian Wolfhagen said, "We are just using a wood heater, which is no different from what hundreds of other people use in the village.
"It's just hardwood we burn and some old bee frames that get broken up and have a bit of beeswax on them," he said.
Mr Wolfhagen said that the wood heater is only used for about three or four months of the year and doesn't burn all year round.
"The council has been out here many times and told us we are doing nothing wrong," he said.
At the same time, Mr Wolfhagen said he is aware of the problem of smoke blowing into the neighbour's homes and has "tried to mitigate the situation by looking into alternative measures" but said "it is costly."
Neighbour Nick Moore said he is affected by the smoke daily.
"It isn't always everyday wood smoke. It has a taint to it, and we are sure it is a biohazard," he said.
"The prevailing wind is from the north, and our houses opposite it sometimes get filled with smoke.
"Residents can't open their windows or doors because their houses fill up with a horrible smoke smell."
After not getting a satisfactory resolution from contacting government departments, the council, EPA and the fire department, Mr Moore felt they were all putting up a "smokescreen" and decided to contact The Examiner.
"We have real concerns that it could also be a fire hazard, especially on hotter days because sparks could fly into neighbouring areas and cause a bush or house fire," Mr Moore said.
Annette Clark moved into a new block of villas at the end of Little Mulgrave Street opposite the honey company on January 29 of this year and said she has since been experiencing health problems from the smoke.
"I saw my doctor in February, and he asked me why I had this new cough and an occasional bleeding nose.
"He asked me, 'What had changed?' The only thing I could put it down to was the smoke," she said.
Ms Clark's doctor put her on a Ventolin puffer and said it was directly related to an environmental issue.
"When the smoke is nasty and flows from the northwest, it comes straight to my windows, and I have to shut everything up and can't put the washing on the line.
"You can't even put your aircon on because the aircon sucks the outside air in and then blows it in your house," Ms Clark said.
Liz and Shane Farquhar also live opposite the honey company on Little Mulgrave Street.
"We've got ten grandchildren that cannot visit us because the smoke gives them asthma, and they cannot swim in the pool because of bees landing in the pool, " Mrs Farquhar said.
"With today's technology, there has to be an alternative to a wood-fired burner," Mr Farquhar said.
"We don't want it [The Tasmanian Honey Company] to shut down; we are happy with the retail shop front of it continuing to operate.
"We just want the processing plant out the back to relocate elsewhere," said Ms Clark.
This sentiment was echoed by all of the residents we interviewed, who said they see the benefit of "having locally run businesses that bring in tourism dollars and jobs to the area, especially since the highway now bypasses Perth town."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.