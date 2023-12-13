'Serious concern': Councillors put on notice over bullying claims

Members of a Northern Tasmanian council have been put on notice with their behaviour and an allegedly-unsafe work environment referred to regulators.
The conduct of Northern Midlands councillors has been referred to WorkSafe Tasmania after a series of public exchanges between councillors and council staff.
In a letter read by mayor Mary Knowles at the December 11 council meeting, acting director of local government Mike Mogridge said he had "serious concern" about behaviour at the council.
Mr Mogridge said although some steps had already been taken to address the issues he saw, these had done little to "alleviate the grievances and allegations of all relevant council parties".
He said code of conduct matters were typically dealt with internally by councils.
However, Mr Mogridge said he was left with little choice but to refer the Northern Midlands Council to WorkSafe Tasmania.
"Due to the ongoing nature of these interactions, their apparent severity and the potential adverse impacts ... I believe that it is necessary to immediately resolve this unacceptable situation," Mr Mogride said.
"A failure by the council to provide a safe workplace may constitute an offence under the Work Health and Safety legislative framework.
"A poor workplace environment will ultimately impact on the effective good governance of council to the detriment of the community.
"It is vital that the council maintains appropriate capability to address bullying, harassment and other harmful behaviours."
Mr Mogridge reminded councillors and staff to maintain "appropriate standards of conduct and confidentiality" in their public behaviour, particularly when it came to code of conduct issues.
"I also note that public exchanges that concern allegations or complaints raised with this office, the code of conduct panel or any other regulatory authority can have detrimental impacts on subsequent investigations and can undermine procedural fairness."
Cr Knowles added her own note to the letter, reminding councillors they employed the general manager and should act as such when it came to workplace health and safety.
"As councillors, we employ our general manager," she said.
"It is our responsibility to make sure there's a safe workplace, and that we're providing a safe workplace for our general manager."
