The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of drivers nabbed by mobile phone and seatbelt cameras

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated April 11 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mobile and seat belt detection cameras clock up $1.3 million in fines in first six months of operation
Mobile and seat belt detection cameras clock up $1.3 million in fines in first six months of operation

Seatbelt rebels and drivers who cannot keep off their mobile phones continue to be caught out by Tasmania Police detection cameras.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.