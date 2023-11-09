AI cameras 'the only effective deterrent' as more than 1,500 drivers nabbed

Thousands of dangerous drivers in Tasmania are being caught-out using mobile phones or not wearing seat belts in the early months of artificially intelligent cameras working the beat.
Collectively, these unsafe drivers are helping fill the state's coffers to the tune of more than half a million.
They were caught by the mobile phone and seat belt detection cameras, which officially began recording and fining offences from August 22.
In the first two months of operation more than 1500 drivers were issued infringement notices that each attracted a $390 fine and loss of three demerit points.
Of these, 630 drivers were issued notices for using mobile phone while driving, which includes touching the phone or having the phone sitting on their lap while driving.
A further 884 were nabbed for not wearing seat belts.
During its trial of the cameras the police said drivers were caught doing the wrong thing every 7.6 minutes.
The government and Tasmania Police have stressed that revenue raising is not the main aim of the cameras, with police continuously reminding drivers about seat belt and mobile phone safety and crash risks for years.
Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said the cameras complement police presence on roads, and increase the ability to enforce the law.
He said the cameras could help change the careless attitudes of mobile phone use while driving.
"For most drivers, seeing a speed, seat belt or mobile phone detection camera on the side of the road is reassuring. It shows that our road rules are taken seriously and are being enforced to keep people safe," Assistant Commissioner Bodnar said.
"For others though, the likelihood of being caught and the threat of a fine or losing your licence is the only effective deterrent."
Assistant Commissioner Bodnar said road users doing the wrong thing would be caught.
"If you're wearing a seat belt and not speeding or illegally using a mobile phone then you have nothing to worry about. But if you are, you'll be caught."
