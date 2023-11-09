The Examiner
How artificial intelligence is watching driver behaviours in Tasmania

By Isabel Bird
Updated November 10 2023 - 8:24am, first published 5:30am
Mobile phone and seat belt detection cameras have been operating in Tasmania since early 2023 Picture: Facebook
The dangerous driving habits of Tasmanians are now being monitored by artificial intelligence, but humans are still involved in the booking of offences.

