With the arrival of mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras on Tasmanian roads, several groups and pages on social media have cropped up pinpointing their locations.
One group, Speed Cameras Northern Tasmania, boasts more than 20,000 members who post about the locations of "pizza boxes" or "pizza ovens", "reverse ATMs" and "flash for cash boxes" around Launceston and beyond.
Group administrators say they are helping motorists "keep a bit more coin in the bank", and the Department of State Growth says such groups can be helpful as they can "discourage dangerous or illegal" driving.
The phone and seatbelt cameras are currently being trialled on Tasmanian roads, which began in April 2023 after mobile speed cameras were rolled out in September 2022.
A Department of State Growth spokesperson said in the months since the cameras had detected "hundreds" of offences; however, no penalties would be given during the trial.
"Early trial data suggest that approximately 2 per cent of monitored motorists were illegally using a mobile phone and approximately 0.5 per cent of motorists were not wearing a seatbelt," they said.
"We expect this will significantly reduce once enforcement commences and drivers doing the wrong thing are penalised."
The spokesperson said testing would end shortly, and infringement notices would start being issued at a date yet to be announced.
The departmental spokesperson said social media pages increasing public awareness was a good thing.
"Social media pages on the location of mobile speed cameras increase public awareness of the mobile cameras and that they can be anywhere at any time, the risk of speeding and that penalties apply," the spokesperson said.
"They can actually discourage dangerous or illegal driving behaviour.
"We don't want to fine anyone. If you do the right thing, it won't cost you a thing."
