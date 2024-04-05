Introducing NTFA premier footy tips: Who will taste victory in round one?

The NTFA premier division season is upon us and The Examiner can sense the interest in this year's competition.
After closely following the league in 2023, sports journalist Brian Allen will give his weekly tips to add to the buzz.
Rocherlea and South Launceston are the headline act given they played-off in last year's preliminary final.
Each team will have debutants.
Tigers coach Josh Ponting said recruit Dartaynan Bantick, who kicked three goals in Cygnet's SFL 2023 premiership, would play.
Ponting said Bantick was the cousin of Tigers' star Dakota Bannister and that he played at Tigerland back when there was under-19s.
"He's going to be an absolute excitement machine to watch ... he was a pretty big reason they (Cygnet) came back and won that game (grand final)," Ponting said of the forward.
"He's got genuine speed and he's great in the air. His effort is second-to-none so I reckon he's going to make a few defenders a bit nervous this year."
Former Tiger Scott Reitsema (George Town) has also been picked.
Bulldogs coach Jack Maher said Seb Page, who was co-captain of the 2023 under-16 premiership team, would debut and play in the backline.
"I think his dad and his uncles and all that played a lot of footy at South Launceston so it's going to be a nice thing for him and his family," Maher said.
South recruits picked in the side include Harry Summers (North Launceston), Hunter Farrelly (Circular Head) and Brad Dodds (St Pats).
Among the many debutants for round one, Scottsdale coach Joel Hayes said the Pies would have three teenagers with Deagen Young, Lochlan Bowerman and Nic Cresswell, who all played in the Pies' under-16 division two premiership last year.
Meanwhile, Hillwood and Deloraine will play their round 12 division one women's match at Hillwood at 10.25am on Saturday.
Premier round one matches
