Few people know that P.L Travers, the author of Mary Poppins, was a Queensland woman.
A new musical called Paper Stars brings her story to life and will be making its stage debut in Launceston for the Australian Musical Theatre Festival.
The festival brings an array of new and well known musicals to Launceston as well as smaller musical experiences throughout the city.
Loren Hunter who plays P.L Travers in Paper Stars said that it was an inspiring experience to bring P.L Traver's story to life.
The musical tracks Travers' life from Queensland to London where she first forms the idea of Mary Poppins.
Ms Hunter, who recently played Jane Seymour in the musical Six, said that she felt connected to the show immediately and "fell in love with it" after hearing the music.
"I think it just has so much heart," she said.
"I've been very grateful to be here and to work on something so new and something that I feel really moved by," she said.
When you view an original musical, "you're entering into something you've never experienced before and you get to experience it in real time," Ms Hunter said.
"You very much get the opportunity to be transported and to be taken on a bit of a story," she said.
"I think it's really important, particularly in Australia, to have new work."
Todd McKenney, one of the headliners of the festival agrees.
He said there were a whole bunch of smaller musicals which were brilliant but lacked the fame and notoriety of the classic musicals.
"So this is a perfect venue and situation for those smaller musicals to be to be put on," he said.
Mr McKenney said that the festival it was a great opportunity "to use the whole town".
On Friday, he and other performers will put on a free concert that will emerge from the Princess Theatre stage into the foyers and out onto the streets.
He'll also be running a choir in the pub event at the Royal Oak Hotel.
Another highlight of the festival is Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tell Me On a Sunday, a coming of age story in New York which was originally conceived as a one woman show.
Webber has given the festival the rights to do a new version of this show, featuring Rachel Beck and local talent.
"One of the charms of the program is that there's a lot of small and intimate and relaxed kind of things to do with musical theater," he said.
He hopes that people will see the variety in musical theatre and for those who aren't fans to be introduced in palatable way.
He also hopes that young performers who aspire to be in musical theatre will come to meet them.
The festival runs from May 17 to May 21.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
