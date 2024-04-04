JackJumpers to head to Launceston and Devonport with NBL championship

Tasmania JackJumpers' NBL championship celebrations will continue to Launceston and Devonport this weekend.
Coach Scott Roth, captain Clint Steindl, chief executive Christine Finnegan and chief operating officer Darren Smith will have the trophy ready to meet and greet fans.
The Launceston event, which is limited to 1000 attendees, will be at Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday from 3pm-4pm, while Devonport's Paranaple Centre will host their 800-capacity event.
That will be held Sunday from 11am-12pm.
"We're excited to bring the trophy to the north of the state and thank fans who have supported not only in this championship year, but throughout our short history," Finnegan said.
"Scott will be up to the North several times this month to attend NBL1 games and junior basketball associations as well as some select schools and clubs.
"It's very important to the club that we have a presence here and engage with fans as the team for all of Tasmania."
The events are free of charge, thanks to the Tasmanian Government but attendees must secure a ticket here https://www.intix.com.au/event/thank-you-tasmania-launceston or https://www.intix.com.au/event/thank-you-tasmania-nw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.