'Island defended': Reactions from JackJumpers following historic title

Winning their maiden NBL championship, the Tasmania JackJumpers have lifted themselves into the highest echelons of the state's rich sporting history.
And with plenty of emotion following the 83-81, game five, series-deciding nail-biter, coach Scott Roth and the players were very aware of what they had achieved.
"Island defended," Scott Roth began with when speaking to ESPN.
"The night is filled with champions. Our guys just continue to believe. I can't believe it.
"I'm really happy for our staff and our players but more importantly for Tasmanians. We defended the island for you.
"The fans are everything. That's why I came to this franchise.
"They love that island with a passion and they're tired of being punched down upon.
"This little island just got defended."
Captain Clint Steindl added: "The whole of Tassie is going to lift this trophy.
"To do it in that fashion in the last five seconds of game five, I don't think Tassie would've wanted it any other way."
For Jordon Crawford, who spearheaded the victory with 32 points, including 27 in the first half, the win had JackJumper DNA written all over it.
"That's what Jackies basketball is all about. Never giving up and fighting 'til the end," he said.
"It's amazing. I love these guys and it's an honour to play with them."
Steindl explained why that was the case.
"It's been ingrained in this club from the start - you've just got to keep fighting," he said.
"If I had to sum up this group in one word it would be resilient."
While game five was not his busiest, Jack McVeigh earned series MVP following some memorable performances in previous games, including 28 points in game four and an unbelievable match-winning buzzer-beater from half-court in game three.
The South Australian power-forward was a man of few words when trying to describe how he felt.
"I'm just so grateful," he said.
"It's just such a fun group of guys. It's been a hell of a year.
"It's such an honour. Man that was one series. One day I'm going to show my kids."
