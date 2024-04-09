Sexologist numbers on the rise in Australia as stigma lifts

Public campaigns challenging outdated ideas about sex are helping to increase sexologist numbers in Australia, according to the sector's peak advocacy group.
Sexology, which can be studied at a handful of universities in Australia, is the study of human sexuality and focuses on sex therapy, sex education and sexual crime forensics.
Society of Australian Sexologists Tas/Vic treasurer Laura Davis said the organisation had seen a huge jump in sexologist numbers in recent times.
The skydiver turned sexologist, who is originally from Waratah on Tasmania's North-West and now works in private practice, said this may have been caused by a shift in public perceptions about sex.
Her words come as a Tasmanian sexologist recently revealed the top five reasons people seek her help, calling for over 50 adult education sex classes.
Ms Davis said campaigns such as Let Her Speak, and personalities such as sexual consent advocate Chanel Contos and Australian of the Year Grace Tame had helped this shift occur.
She said people were now having public and open conversations around sex, sexual consent and sexual violence.
"It all really just speaks to the positive movement and change that can happen when we lift the silence around sex and sexuality," Ms Davis said.
"People are just tired of living in silence and shame and guilt. Sex is such an immensely fun part of life, so why aren't we talking about it?"
Ms Davis said sexology study sits under public health, and falls under a bio psycho social model, where issues are looked at from biological, psychological, sociological and environmental viewpoints.
"There are so many different lenses because sex is a fluid concept," Ms Davis said.
"For most people sex is one of the most intimate, personal and important things in their lives, which means it is immensely receptive to all of the bio psycho social factors, that are constantly evolving."
She said sexology also worked to uphold the sexual rights of every human.
"Sexuality is a really important component of life, and should be treated and affirmed just like any other aspect of our human rights," she said
"It speaks to our rights to be free from sexual pain and ill health, and to live free from discrimination and bullying based on sexuality.
"It also speaks to our right to pleasure, our reproductive rights, and our right to not fear for our sexual safety."
Ms Davis said there was still a lot of work to be done in the sexual advocacy, education and therapy space, especially in rural vis metropolitan areas.
"There is a change happening, but we still have a long way to go in those rural areas, and for our LGBTIQ+, elderly and aged, and disability communities," she said.
"These groups of people often don't have free access to their sexual rights."
