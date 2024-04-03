The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Let's talk about sex, baby': Call for adult sex education classes

IB
By Isabel Bird
April 3 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sex education classes for adults could increase healthy discussions about sex, according to a sexlogoist. File picture.
Sex education classes for adults could increase healthy discussions about sex, according to a sexlogoist. File picture.

A Tasmanian sexologist says people of every age need to be talking more openly about sex, and is calling for increased access to adult sex education.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.