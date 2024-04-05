It's on! The Examiner's 2024 NTFA division one season preview

Coach's preview: "Our expectations are about being competitive week in, week out, creating a genuine culture that revolves around not only results but enjoyment. I think far too often we forget that football is meant to be fun, it's one thing in life you don't have to participate in so if you're there, enjoy it. We also have to really enjoy our last year in what is a fantastic competition with other great clubs. To think we may never play Old Scotch, Lilydale, Perth, St Pats or whoever it may be again is really disappointing, so we will be making the most of this year."