It's on! The Examiner's 2024 NTFA division one season preview

There have been plenty of changes for teams in the NTFA division one men's competition. Leading into round one, The Examiner previews each team ahead of the 2024 season.
Coach: Andrew Philpott
Co-captains: Joseph Robinson and Nat Barnett
Last year: Seventh
Ins: Cal Mulder, Kade Mulder, Jack Lanham, Tyson Digney, Brooklyn Fulton, Jamieson Nunn, Brad Etchell and Bentley Mackey.
Outs: Jake Whelan, Cody Kerrison and Andy Barron.
Coach's preview: "One goal. Play finals."
Coach: Kodie Joseph
Co-captains: Marcus Haley and Ned Hyland
Last year: Eighth
Ins: Ethan Goldfinch, Shayne Goldfinch, Isaac Newett, Jack Ross, Trent Page, Bill Lade, Jye Balym
Outs: Andrew Zammit and Tyrell Ponting
Coach's preview: "I am expecting an exciting season and a season of growth for our playing group. After missing finals last year, we've worked tirelessly over the off-season in order to help us make a climb back up the ladder. We will see plenty of growth from our existing players and are excited with what our new guys will provide."
Coach: Anthony Axton
Captain: Tyler Brown
Last year: Sixth
Ins: Jared Lewis, Riley Dabner, Luke Pirlot, Ben Leach, Jacob Spilsbury, Jordan Grant, Tommy Baker, Matty Allen, Alex Lewis, Harrison Lamperd, Tommy-Lee Fawcett, Matt Reaney, Anthony Radford, Keiver Chugg, James Grey.
Outs: N/A
Coach's preview: "Our expectations are about being competitive week in, week out, creating a genuine culture that revolves around not only results but enjoyment. I think far too often we forget that football is meant to be fun, it's one thing in life you don't have to participate in so if you're there, enjoy it. We also have to really enjoy our last year in what is a fantastic competition with other great clubs. To think we may never play Old Scotch, Lilydale, Perth, St Pats or whoever it may be again is really disappointing, so we will be making the most of this year."
Coach: Corey Lockett
Captain: Louis Venn
Last year: Preliminary final
Ins: Beau Malkin, Luke Walsh, Tom Heazlewood, Zeik Johnston, Ryan Butt.
Outs: Sonny Whiting, Patrick Sulzberger.
Coach's preview: "Our expectations for the year are to be right at the pointy end of the competition, giving ourselves the best chance to be there on the last day of the year to try win it all. We believe the group we have is good enough to be there and having that belief across the whole squad will be key to our success."
Coach: Will Stoltenberg
Co-captains: Kane Brugeaud and Anthony Johnson
Last year: 10th
Ins: Jarrod Bailey, Eliott Cross, Thomas Beaumont, Cooper Andrews and Lucas Bakes.
Coach's preview: "After a tough season on-field, but an excellent season off-field, we were able to retain all our senior group and sign on some exciting new players. After a big pre-season and some good showings in practice games, our young core is excited to represent the Valley V. Winning at home is still a goal and being hard to beat is another."
Coach: Laine Cleaver
Co-captains: Matthew Spohn and Campbell Fraser
Last year: Elimination final
Ins: Lloyd Evans, Brad Keegan, Tyson Digney, James Tyson
Outs: N/A
Coach's preview: "Retaining the majority of our list and currently in talks with a few other players who should be signed up soon, we're definitely looking to improve on last season. Our long-term expectations are to go deep into finals but we have short-term goals we'll concentrate on early in the season and tick those off week by week."
Coach: Brayley Coombes
Captain: Jonty Swallow
Last year: Premiers
Ins: Josh Frankcombe, Sam Luttrell, Jack Colgrave, Zac Reynolds, Brody Earley, Zayvier Quilliam
Outs: Dougal Morrison, Ollie McFarlane, Max Schulze, Henry Cornish, Tom Johns
Coach's preview: "We're just looking to continue to build on last year, with a strong focus on developing our depth players."
Coach: Jade Selby
Captain: Jakob Williams
Last year: Semi-final
Ins: Isaac Grynglas, Cody Kerrison, Lochie Wells, Jack Wood, Lochie Cox, Jamie Rigby, Matthew Rigby, Mason Keane and Dylan Bayles.
Outs: Josiah Burling, Nathan Croft, Harry Moss and Drew McIntosh.
Coach's preview: "Not sure ... looking forward to a competitive season."
Coach: Lenny Towns
Co-captains: Jacob Perkins and Liam Brown
Last year: Grand final
Ins: Brodie Tiernan, Liam Ryan, Brayden Groeneveld, Liam Ball, Jarrad Jackson
Outs: Jordan Tepper, Brad Dodds, Jake Kilby, Jono Lawrence, Jake Laskey, Brayden Claridge, Mitchell Bennett
Coach's preview: "We just want to show improvement and competitiveness each week. Our young kids coming through will now get a lot of exposure to senior footy and we still have some fantastic leaders at the club."
Coach: Toby Omenihu
Captain: Liam Guardia
Last year: Ninth
The Examiner says: UTAS had a much-improved season last year, breaking their winning drought and pushing several sides, including semi-finalists Perth. Expect much of the same under the guidance of Omenihu and Guardia in 2024.
