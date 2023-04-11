NTFA division one season preview

There have been plenty of changes for teams in the NTFA division one men's competition and even a new team with the return of Bridport. The Examiner previews each team ahead of the 2023 season.
Coach: Andrew Philpott
Co-captains: Joseph Robinson and Nat Barnett
Last year: N/A
Ins: Liam Saunders, Josh Whelan, Joseph Robinson, Cody Kerrison, Christian Barnes (all Scottsdale), Will McBride (Byron Bay), Liam McKean (Launceston) and Josh Morgan (Bracknell)
Outs: Joe Krushka (Scottsdale) and Jack Deacon (George Town)
Coach's preview: "We have achieved our first goal by having two teams and being back into the NTFA. As far as the season goes, we want to play at least one final."
READ MORE: Bridport Football Club return to NTFA
Coach: Kodie Joseph
Co-captains: Lewis Ritchie and Marcus Hayley
Last year: Elimination final
Ins: Jackson Riley, Cobey Evans, Gus Redman (all North Launceston), Chae Evans (George Town), Ty Ponting (Lilydale), Brad Doust (Rocherlea), Aladin Beshir (South Launceston), Lachlan Maynard (basketball), Max Salter (Longford), Ben Arnold (UTAS), Hunter Robinson (returning), Tadhg Blunt (juniors) and Daniel Bishop (new player)
Outs: Chris Novey (mainland), Robbie MacManus (Dodges Ferry), Paul Stoltenberg, Will Stoltenberg (both Meander Valley), Scott Fenton (Bridport), Corey Bosworth (Campbell Town), Adam Breen (Melbourne), Jack Calow, Aaron Oliver (Evandale), Chris Oakenfall (Perth) and Tobius Omenihu (UTAS)
Coach's preview: "Our main focus for 2023 will be around developing the next wave of long-term players for our club, whilst still aiming to be competitive with the top teams. We are lucky to have added and retained some highly talented and experienced players to help guide our youth."
Coach: James Conroy
Captain: Tyler Brown
Last year: Seventh
Ins: Callum Smith (Deloraine), Alex Jordan (Longford), Matthew Dikkenberg (Hillwood), Elliot Lockhart, Sam Artis, Caleb Chapple (all South Launceston), Kade Gunton (Old Launcestonians) and Anthony Axton (George Town)
Outs: Aidan Bullman, Morgan Symonds (both Old Launcestonians), Aaron Bird (Evandale) and Jak Hadley (Lilydale)
Coach's preview: "The goal this season is to be more competitive for longer in every game we play. I feel as though we have more depth to our squad, so it should be a realistic achievement to make and certainly through that we should be winning more games of football."
Coach: Corey Lockett
Captain: Louis Venn
Last year: Preliminary final
Ins: Joel Holloway (Meander Valley), Jak Hadley (Evandale), Mark Walsh (North Launceston), Josh Youd (Bridgenorth) and Matthew Saunders (Launceston Development League)
Outs: Ty Ponting (East Coast) and Mark Quinn (UTAS)
Coach's preview: "After how we finished last year, losing the prelim has probably helped us refocus on our hunger to go one step further again. Obviously, we still want to finish top three and then hopefully be healthy for finals, I feel like our squad is as determined as ever before."
Coach: Will Stoltenberg
Co-captains: Kane Brugeaud and Anthony Johnson
Last year: Ninth
Ins: Paul Stoltenberg (East Coast), James Kabak (Prospect), Malcolm Jones (George Town), Logan Jones (Tamar Demons), Ryan Braid (Sheffield), Kayleb Williams (King Island), Chad Honey (St Pats), Matthew Wright and Brock Young (returning)
Outs: Lachlan Bellinger (Perth)
Coach's preview: "We want to build towards putting a solid, competitive football product on the park. Something that the community and the club itself can be proud of week in and week out."
Coach: Mark Edwards
Captain: Matthew Spohn
Last year: Semi final
Ins: Aidan Bullman, Morgan Symonds (both Evandale), Mitchell Cheeseman (Bendigo), Lochie Bonney, Jacob Bonney, Will Bonney (all Bridgenorth), Ezra Jackson (returning), Jack Wise (South Launceston), Andrew Rigby (Rocherlea) and Luke Good (Old Scotch)
Outs: Kade Gunton (Evandale)
Coach's preview: "Finals is an expectation we have definitely. Off the back of last year, it probably wasn't the year that we were looking for, but we've had a really good pre-season retaining everyone and then adding a few is going to be really helpful."
Coach: Brayley Coombes
Captain: Jonty Swallow
Last year: Runners-up
Ins: Fletcher Seymour (Launceston), Ed Keach (Bracknell), Dougal Morrison (Mount Pleasant), Sam Briggs (Old Geelong), Tom Wigan (unattached) and George Oliver (returning)
Outs: Luke Good (Old Launcestonians)
Coach's preview: "We had a fairly successful season last year, but we were clearly outplayed in the grand final by a better St Pats side. We've actively worked on some things that we need to rectify and recruited fairly heavily in the off-season and so our aim is to go one step further, it's as simple as that."
Coach: Jade Selby
Captain: Jakob Williams
Last year: Sixth
Ins: Matthew Warren (Redlands), Ben Elmer (returning), Josiah Burling (Launceston), Ben Ronken, Blair McGillvery (both Campbell Town), Andy Potter (North Launceston), (Campbell Town), Ethan Steele (Scottsdale), Zac Connell (Bracknell), Lachlan Bellinger (Meander Valley) and Aaron Bird (Evandale)
Outs: Joel Murray (Victoria), Lukas Suter (NSW), Matthew Rigby (personal reasons) and Zack Kerrison (injury)
Coach's preview: "We don't put a ceiling on it, but the boys haven't played finals for a few years so that's obviously a goal, we're here to play finals footy. We want to be a lot harder team to play against and we should be in games for longer."
Coach: Jake Laskey
Captain: Tom Hilder
Last year: Premiers
Ins: Jono Lawrence, Jordan Tepper, Brad Dodds, Ben Laskey, Claye Young, Dylaqn Morgan (all South Launceston), Zeik Johnston (mainland), Addy Cosslett (Deloraine), Mitch Bennett (Scottsdale), Kaleb Thomas (North Launceston) and Luke Guy (returning)
Outs: Luke Walsh (interstate) and Chad Honey (Meander Valley)
Coach's preview: "We don't really have expectations to be honest, because as soon as you start setting expectations, you start to limit yourself, so we're just keeping it open. Coming off the back of a flag, we're going to be hunted pretty hard, but it's just about trying to improve each week."
Coach: Brady Butwell
Captain: Liam Guardia
Last year: Eighth
Ins: Tobius Omenihu (East Coast), Peter Ludbey (North Launceston), Kyle Turmine, Kalab Canning (both George Town), Rodney Turnbull (Queensland), Brady Butwell (Rocherlea), Koby McLaren, Angus Cheek (both Wynyard), Edwin Smith (UTAS Hobart), Sam McAuliffe, Michael Coldham (both Perth, WA), Jack McLaren (returning), Mark Quinn (Lilydale), Zac Lieutier (Tas Uni FC), Anthony Burbury (Devonport) and Oscar Mitchell (Adelaide)
Outs: Ben Arnold (East Coast), Daniel McHugh (mainland), Harry O'Keane, Tanner McKenzie, Oscar Kennedy, Kye Moore (finished uni) and Zac Paul (injury)
Coach's preview: "We want to make finals first and foremost and play in an elimination final if we can. We've sat down, looked at our side looked at our opposition and that's where we want to see ourselves."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.