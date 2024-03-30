Five things learnt from North Launceston's demolition derby win over Blues

Good Friday's Tasmanian State League Northern derby produced a shock result.
Potentially not because of the victor, but just how big the winning score was as North Launceston defeated Launceston 24.23 (167) to 0.5 (5).
Here is what was learnt from the biggest win in Northern derby history.
Given the score, it seems obvious but the Blues just were not up for the battle.
Jumped with a seven goal to none first term, they never recovered and coach Mitch Thorp took the brunt of the blame post-match.
"We are nowhere near the side that we demonstrated today ... we'll go to work," he said.
"We just allowed them to bounce off us too easily without any sort of physical pressure. That's something we can train and we'll have to do a lot of it.
"We have a new, inexperienced group and I probably just expected that the physicality would be there, rather than talking about it ... that's my fault."
Despite the result, it wasn't all doom and gloom for the Blues as some of their young talent showed some grit.
A fortnight after being stabbed in Melbourne, Seth Pfeiffer was described as the Blues' best by Thorp, providing a big body while donning the former number of star Jobi Harper.
Debutant Lucas Wootton also took on some big roles, trusted with kick-out duties throughout the contest while showing class off half-back.
An under-16s All-Australian player, Wootton returned to his junior side after two years (and two flags) at South Launceston.
Last but not least, though not the youngest player on the list, 25-year-old State League debutant Jake Kilby was respectable in the ruck against Alex Lee - one of the toughest tasks in football.
He may be joined in the senior line-up by young tall Caleb Brewer, who was named third best-on in the development league in his first game for several years.
Now to North's positives and there's a lot of them.
They were given a major boost in the opening minutes of the game as the returning Michael Stingel ran through the middle and roosted a goal to signal his comeback.
"Stingel, [Oscar] Van Dam, [Blade] Sulzberger, their ability to get inside and then go outside is a real strength," North Launceston coach Adrian Smith said.
"Their ability to link up in general play [is fantastic] but when the ball is there to be won, they win it.
"Stingel's first goal was trademark of what that looks like."
A former Matthew Richardson Medallist for the league's best young player, Stingel spent last year in South Australia, playing for Norwood in the SANFL.
Harvey Griffiths was a stiff omission from last season's TSL team of the year but he may be an instant selection in 2024.
He kicked six majors to be named the Adam Sanders Medallist for best on ground - continuing his growth as a player.
Originally a Longford product, he graduated to Launceston before making the move to North in 2021 as one of the Bombers' 19 debutants.
And now his performances are catching the eyes of both Northern Tasmanian coaches.
"He's really powerful, he's a hard match-up, he goes vertical and he's really good on the ground," Smith said.
"He's got a really good goal sense and he's just embracing that position as a power forward and he's going to tear some damage throughout the comp this year."
Launceston's Thorp added: "Harvey was just sensational, he's matured a lot as a footballer and his power, particularly at the start of the game when we had a reasonable player on him in Sam Foley, was first class."
This seems obvious given North Launceston were grand finalists last year but it has to be said.
Losing the likes of Ben Simpson, Nathan Pearce and Heath Ollington cast some doubt on whether they could get there again.
But those doubts were significantly battered as their mixture of youth and experience went to work.
New co-captain Fletcher Bennett was excellent in defence, as was new full-back Theo Ives, while the young midfield of Stingel, Van Dam and Sulzberger shone.
Forward duo Griffiths and Brandon Leary kicked 11 between them and were dangerous, and that's all without mentioning genuine stars Lee and Brad Cox-Goodyer.
Things are looking good at UTAS Stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.