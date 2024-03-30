The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

GALLERY: 4000 share joy of Easter at Children and Families Festival

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated March 30 2024 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy Spilsbury of Hadspen, with Ava and Charlie at the Children and Families festival at Riverbend Park, Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Kristy Spilsbury of Hadspen, with Ava and Charlie at the Children and Families festival at Riverbend Park, Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston's Riverbend Park saw more than 4000 smiling faces at this year's Children and Families Festival to celebrate Easter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.