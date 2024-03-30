GALLERY: 4000 share joy of Easter at Children and Families Festival

Launceston's Riverbend Park saw more than 4000 smiling faces at this year's Children and Families Festival to celebrate Easter.
Scripture Union Australia state manager Stephanie Sebastian said all stallholders and activity leaders volunteered.
''Nobody is getting paid, it runs off people giving up their time,'' Mrs Sebastian said.
''The festival is the biggest one yet, it's been running since 2011.
''There are 48 different churches and cultural groups here - people with various nationalities.''
Ms Sebastian said she wanted to share ''the joy of Easter''.
''We wanted to share the spirit with the wider community,'' she said.
Australian singer, entertainer and multi-instrumentalist Colin Buchanan delivered a live show.
Mr Buchanan, once a regular Play School presenter, has won multiple awards and is a highly recognised figure in the entertainment scene.
Earlier in the week Mrs Sebastian said Mr Buchanan's performances are known for being ''very interactive''.
''It's not just sitting there listening, but a come and join in type of concert.''
"[He's] super exciting and engaging for any kids aged primary school and younger, but for older kids as well."
The festival included a range of activities from face painting, balloon making, dancing, gardening, drawing and much more.
Free sausage sizzles, pancakes, Sudanese donuts, African rice, an Egyptian barbecue and Chinese dumplings were available for everyone to enjoy.
Author and Baptist Pastor Karl Faase also presented on the live stage.
''We have come to work with Launceston Alive and the combined churches of Launceston to be a part of the Easter weekend across several events,'' Mr Faase said.
''We are bringing the stories of faith to encourage and influence Launceston.''
