Don't have a 'ruff' Easter - keep chocolate eggs away from your pets

Our consumption of chocolate usually increases at Easter, but animal welfare experts warn people not to be tempted to share treats with their furry friends.
Animal welfare groups urge Australians to keep their pets safe this Easter after Medibank pet insurance reported a spike in claims for chocolate toxicity around Easter time.
The number of claims for chocolate toxicity in March and April 2023 was double the yearly average.
Medibank Chief Customer Officer Milosh Milisavljevic said, "Every Easter, we see a sharp spike in claims for chocolate toxicity, so we want to remind everyone to keep chocolate eggs away from your pets.
"Cats and dogs can develop upset stomachs and even pancreatitis after sneaking some chocolate and may require treatment from a vet," he said.
Claims for chocolate toxicity range from $350 to $3,500, depending on the level of severity.
Symptoms of chocolate poisoning will usually show within six to 12 hours but could appear within one hour.
Nadia Crighton, spokesperson for Pet Insurance Australia, said that while cats may avoid chocolate, dogs are often tempted by Easter treats, leading to potentially serious complications.
"Chocolate is toxic to pets due to its caffeine and theobromine content, both of which can be fatal if ingested in sufficient quantities.
"Dogs are natural scavengers and will happily devour an Easter egg or two," she said.
Pet Insurance Australia has highlighted the importance of educating children about the dangers of feeding chocolate to pets and recommends keeping chocolate treats securely out of reach of curious animals.
"If you are planning an Easter Egg Hunt with the children, it is also advised to keep your precious pooch on a lead or ensure you supervise your dog closely at all times.
"Utilising plastic egg containers is also a great idea to keep your eggs safe from a curious canine," Ms Crighton said.
With many people expected to hit the road to make the most of the four day long weekend, pet owners are also reminded to think of their animal's well being before travelling this Easter.
Jan Davis, RSPCA Chief Advocate said "the weather is set to be fine - which is great for people to enjoy outdoor activities.
However, warm temperatures mean pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle."
If you suspect your pet has eaten chocolate, contact your veterinarian immediately.
Animal Emergency Hospital Launceston: (03) 6310 8499
For more information on pet insurance and tips for keeping pets safe, visit Pet Insurance Australia's website.
