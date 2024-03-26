Woman guilty of starving dog, banned from future ownership by magistrate

A Launceston magistrate found a former Hillwood woman guilty of starving a pet dog, levying a hefty fine and disqualification.
Tenille Alethia Jago, 33, had pleaded not guilty to one count each of cruelty to animals and failing to comply with an instruction given by an officer.
These came about after complaints to the RSPCA about the treatment of a dog in Jago's care, named Jax.
On January 31, 2022, animal welfare officers gave Jago just over one month to give Jax adequate food and not restrain him in a manner that made him "unable to provide for himself".
RSPCA officers returned to Jago's home at the time in Hillwood on March 1 that year, when Jax was seized and ultimately surrendered to the organisation.
The matter was scheduled to be heard in the Launceston Magistrates Court on March 26, however Jago did not appear when her name was called.
At the request of prosecutor Malcolm Caulfield, magistrate Ken Stanton allowed the hearing to be conducted in her absence, with the majority of evidence tendered through documents and not heard in open court.
The court heard a recording of a telephone conversation, dated August 20, 2022, between Jago and then-chief inspector for the RSPCA Lisa Edwards that confirmed Jax belonged to the defendant.
In the recording, Jago said she had taken possession of Jax from her ex-partner late 2021.
Mr Stanton also saw a copy of the notice served to Jago which he said showed a "very clear instruction" that the woman was to give Jax appropriate food.
The magistrate said the evidence before him, including a veterinarian's report that said Jax's weight at the time of seizure was "consistent with starvation" lasting one month or more, showed Jago had mistreated the dog and found both charges proved.
"People who have responsibility for animals need to take adequate care of them," Mr Stanton said.
The veterinarian's report said Jax returned to a healthy weight after being taken into the care of the RSPCA.
Mr Stanton fined Jago $900 across both charges, and ruled she had to pay the RSPCA $1876.90 to cover some of the costs of caring for Jax after he was seized by the organisation.
Jago was also disqualified from owning a dog for five years at Mr Caulfield's request.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.