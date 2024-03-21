First dedicated after-hours vet in northern Tasmania opened for the public

Northern Tasmania's first dedicated after-hours vet hospital should take pressure off existing practices over weekends its owner says.
Owner Lisa Reynolds said, ''Animal Emergency Hospital Launceston is northern Tasmania's first dedicated after-hours and critical care hospital.''
''We have vets and nurses on shift, answering the phone, monitoring patients and providing comfort and nursing care 24-hours across weekends and public holiday.''
The hospital was opened in September of 2023 and has more than 25 staff.
Ms Reynolds started her career working with large scale farm animals in New Zealand, where she was born and raised.
Ms Reynolds moved to Australia in 2009 where she started working with companion animals.
''Soon enough I found myself moving to Tasmania to travel and fill locum veterinary positions; and I just haven't ever left,'' Ms Reynolds said.
Ms Reynolds said since opening the hospital late last year the busiest night saw 20 patients on a Friday between 5 pm - 11 pm.
''Since we opened, we have seen approximately 1200 pets,'' she said.
''When the demand is high, we run on a triage basis.
''This essentially is a system of seeing the most urgent and life-threatening conditions first, so that patients have the highest chance of successful treatment outcomes.''
Ms Reynolds said she understands the stress of a pet falling ill.
''I think as a pet owner, one of the most stressful events is when you become worried about your pet's health and there are limited options available for you to get help,'' she said.
''Not only that, but with the sharp rise in pet ownership during the pandemic, local clinics are feeling the heavy weight of too much demand and not enough supply.
''So even when urgent problems arise over a weekend, when your usual practice is open, it can still be very difficult to get appointments.''
Ms Reynolds said the ''core belief'' behind her work was about the companionship animals offer.
''The connection people have with pets is so incredibly meaningful and important that I consider it a privilege to help people when these loved members of the family need assistance,'' she said.
Ms Reynolds said this coming Easter the hospital will be staffed 24 hours from Thurs 5 pm until Tues 8 am across the long weekend.
