Prime vacant land on Tassie beachfront set to fetch $3 million

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
March 28 2024 - 5:30am
The vacant block at 1 Bentley Street.
The vacant block at 1 Bentley Street. Pictures supplied/ Facebook

A beachfront development site in Bridport has been listed for sale with a $3 million price tag.

