Prime vacant land on Tassie beachfront set to fetch $3 million

A beachfront development site in Bridport has been listed for sale with a $3 million price tag.
The 4600 square metre block at 1 Bentley Street sits 150 metres from the sand as has views out to Barnbougle.
Jodie Faulkner, of Jodie Faulkner Water/House Real Estate, said the block could suit housing, accommodation or more shops.
Its village zoning, which allows for commercial and residential buildings, is likely to attract a range of developers.
"I think it would definitely be worthwhile for a developer considering how many blocks of land they could achieve if they wanted to subdivide," Miss Faulkner said.
"The land size is fantastic if they wanted to put a resort in, or even just build more commercial shopfront in Bridport because we lack that.
"There's so many different opportunities."
Since changing hands several years ago, the beachfront block has become home to the Bridport Food Truck Park.
This weekend will mark the food park's final outing for the season, if not forever.
"It's been extremely successful and there's been some fantastic vendors in there with their food trucks and lots of locals with their food trucks which has been amazing," Miss Faulkner said.
"But realistically, the bigger picture would be to find that developer that has the willpower to achieve above and beyond and really take Bridport to that next step."
Bridport was the second-best performing Northern suburb for house price growth in 2023, and a handful of Bentley Street homes fetched million-dollar sums in 2021 and 2022.
