A much-loved holiday hotspot will soon serve coffees under new ownership.
Paul and Linda Arnison took over the Bridport Cafe in 2018, trading their Sunshine Coast home for a new life in Tasmania's North-East.
After five years, the pair have called time on the first chapter of their seachange - "population change I call it" - by putting the much-loved cafe on the market.
"From the day we took over the locals were just so very welcoming and supportive," Mrs Arnison said.
"We've loved being part of Bridport, part of the community - it doesn't matter who's in the cafe having coffee or lunch, they'll always have time for a chat."
Known by many as 'the bike cafe', the Main Road hub has added tapas, online ordering and occasional evening dining under the Arnisons' management.
Mrs Arnison said they would miss their "superstar" staff and regulars the most.
"We had a group of elderly locals that used to come in and have coffee twice a week and lunch every Thursday," Mrs Arnison said.
"We've got another group we call the cool kids - they're 60s, 70s and they come every morning for coffee, the pilates group and then the walkers - that's what we put on their tables when we reserve their tables.
'We have quite a few groups of lovely locals - that's why the cafe's so personal I think."
Offers of more than $2.1 million are expected for the 1214 square metre property, which takes in the cafe and a two-bedroom cottage.
The Agency Team Bushby's Wayne Riethoff said he had already received inquiries.
"It's just a great business, iconic in Bridport, everyone knows it," he said.
"It's probably the best setting in town, right opposite the village green."
Mr Riethoff said buyers could look to expand operations by extending opening hours, or by removing the existing cottage to make way for new units.
"The scope's there to open up at night as well," he said.
"Especially in summer when there's more people around - not everyone wants to go home and cook on the barbie. You could come straight in off the beach and have a meal."
The Arnisons plan to spend more time with family upon retiring, but will remain in Bridport.
They also hope to do more travelling around Tasmania.
"We've got grandchildren we've never met before so we're going to go and visit some family," Mrs Arnison said.
"It was a five-year plan for us and we've accomplished that and built the business up.
"[The cafe] is a gem - it's friendly and most of our staff we have are locals. People just love it."
