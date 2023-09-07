The Examiner
Home/Community/Community News

Bridport Cafe owners Linda and Paul Arnison set to sell up

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 8 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridport Cafe owners Paul and Linda Arnison. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Bridport Cafe owners Paul and Linda Arnison. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A much-loved holiday hotspot will soon serve coffees under new ownership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.