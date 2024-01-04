The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Helens, Bridport among North's best-performing suburbs of 2023

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
January 4 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homes in many North-East towns rose in value in 2023. Source: CoreLogic
Homes in many North-East towns rose in value in 2023. Source: CoreLogic

Tasmanian house prices grew less than the national average in 2023, but the North still had some strong performers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help