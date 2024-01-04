St Helens, Bridport among North's best-performing suburbs of 2023

Tasmanian house prices grew less than the national average in 2023, but the North still had some strong performers.
According to CoreLogic data, St Helens topped the charts for house price growth across the year, rising 12.3 per cent.
The East Coast township had at least three homes sell for $1 million-plus in 2023, and Harcourts St Helens' Tom Dancer said there had been a notable increase in listings in recent months.
"There's a lot more stock than there was six months ago," Mr Dancer said.
Fellow coastal getaway Bridport enjoyed a 9.4 per cent spike in house prices, while North-East duo Scottsdale and George Town grew by more than 6 per cent.
The strong numbers came in contrast to a slight rise in values across Launceston and the North-East, and a 0.8 per cent drop in Hobart.
Two of the North's most expensive suburbs, East Launceston and Trevallyn, experienced declines of more than 5 per cent, while houses in Newstead (11.1 per cent) had the biggest fall of any suburb in the region.
Harcourts Launceston's Jeremy Wilkinson said post-COVID market adjustment and a rise in investor sales may have contributed to the decline.
"Suburbs like Newstead probably had the biggest growth over the past couple of years - they might have had 50-60 per cent growth in that COVID period," he said.
"It would be a combination of factors, but one of them will be it had [among] the biggest growth."
CoreLogic's 12 month change in value figures compare the percentage difference between suburbs' hedonic home value index at November 30, 2022, and November 30, 2023.
Home values rose by 8.1 per cent across Australia in 2023.
