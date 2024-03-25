Councillors frustrated by lack of transparency on city project progress

Councillors have aired their frustrations over what they see as a lack of detail and slow going on several city projects.
A quarterly update on the City of Launceston's annual plan for the 2023-24 showed 39 of the 41 projects the council planned to complete by June 30, 2024 were in progress as of December 31, 2023.
Twelve of these were in progress by the end of last financial year, and rolled into the current plan.
Councillors were last updated on the 2023-24 annual plan in November 2023.
Since then progress in varying increments had been made across most projects, however some - like the Launceston Transport Strategy, the Urban Waterway Health Management Program had not progressed.
Others, like the Clean Air Strategy and a report on Building Bulk and Massing, shifted backwards however, comments left by council officers suggest changing parameters.
For instance, in November 2023 the Clean Air Strategy was reportedly being drafted with input from the Environmental Protection Agency, but as of December 2023 council officers said further work was required.
"The opportunity for a Clean Air Strategy has been discussed with relevant State Government agencies," they said.
"Resourcing for development of the Strategy and implementation plan needs to be identified prior to any substantial commencement of this project."
One task, the Smart City Strategy - renamed to the City Innovation Strategy - was reported to be complete while no progress had been made on the Launceston City Deal implementation review.
However, this was due to the Australian Government informing the council no further reviews of the City Deal would be carried out.
The document was received by councillors at their March 21 meeting, and during discussion over the report councillor Tim Walker said he had considered a protest vote against the report.
He acknowledged council staff had a lot to deal with, but when it came to keeping the public informed of why projects were not progressing they could do more.
"We have a lot of policies. We have a lot of programs that council staff are looking through. We also have an interim CEO. We're in the process of change at the moment," Cr Walker said.
"I accept all that.
"It's great that this is a public reporting document, and what I see sometimes is the stalling of a number next to a policy or action.
"There's no particular explanation beyond the fact that the number is there, and it is a public facing document. In that case, if things aren't progressing then we need to explain why that has happened."
Council officers assured Cr Walker that more detail would be offered in future reports.
Councillor Danny Gibson also expressed concern over a lack of insight into the review of Launceston's sister city partnerships - reported at 50 per cent complete - and a lack of detail around the revision of the council's event strategy.
The report presented at the meeting claimed the strategy was "taking shape", however Cr Gibson said councillors had not been given any information despite the strategy falling under the purview of elected representatives.
Acting chief executive officer Shane Eberhardt said councillors the strategy would be the topic of a workshop in the coming months, and it would "take shape" after it was presented to elected representatives.
Councillors voted unanimously to receive the report.
