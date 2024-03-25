The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball talent gets green light to return a year on from cardiac arrest

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 25 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian basketballer Sejr Deans back training with the Jacksonville Dolphins this week. Picture supplied
Tasmanian basketballer Sejr Deans back training with the Jacksonville Dolphins this week. Picture supplied

Sejr Deans marked the anniversary of the day he suffered a cardiac arrest on a basketball court with a green light to return and a transformed perspective about the sport that has dominated his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Saints to challenge King ban at AFL Tribunal
St Kilda's Max King is challenging his one-game ban at the AFL Tribunal. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington and Shayne Hope
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.