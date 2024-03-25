Basketball talent gets green light to return a year on from cardiac arrest

Sejr Deans marked the anniversary of the day he suffered a cardiac arrest on a basketball court with a green light to return and a transformed perspective about the sport that has dominated his life.
On March 25, 2023, the Launceston talent collapsed while with his American university team, did not breathe for three minutes, had no pulse and has since been told he was effectively dead.
After 12 months of recovery and uncertainty including four hours of open-heart surgery, the 21-year-old has been cleared to begin his return to basketball and is already back training and playing one-on-ones.
Jonathan Kim, a renowned cardiologist with the Atlanta Hawks (NBA) and Braves (Major League Baseball) teams, conducted a series of tests on Deans before delivering the news he was waiting to hear.
"He looked over everything and said it all looked normal and no abnormalities and I could return to basketball," Deans said from the US this week.
"I was pretty ecstatic when he said that. I had some nerves but had put myself in a position to potentially play again.
"I had a great range of different emotions. Having waited so long I did not know what to expect.
"There's no further box that needs to be ticked."
The first Tasmanian to represent the JackJumpers, Deans is on a four-year basketball scholarship with the Jacksonville Dolphins in Florida, was mostly treated in Georgia and underwent surgery in California.
The lengthy myocardial bridge unroofing operation in Stanford last November involved cutting the top of both muscles which enclose the main arteries.
"Mine was very severe and the constriction really bad and I had to get both unroofed," he explained.
"I'm taking things day by day at the moment but am currently building my body up so my tendons can handle the loads. A lot of running, conditioning and one-on-ones. Then there will be more competitive stuff and building up towards five-on-five but with getting the all-clear I'm just really excited to get back to it."
The Queensland-born point guard, who went to Invermay and Trevallyn primary schools, Riverside High and Launceston College, said the saga has radically changed his outlook on life.
"I had a full year off where I was really uncertain what my future would be and I got to plan what I could do if basketball was not an option .
"I focused academically so while it was really tough it was also helpful and I just try to look at it in a positive lens because, as tough as the whole situation has been, I survived a cardiac arrest and have a chance to live my life. So I have nothing I can complain about because I'm grateful just to be here.
"My perspective and mentality are quite different and that will serve me well when I start playing again. I'm really grateful to be in the position I am.
"Through the whole process there's been a lot of negativity but I just try and look at it through a lens of gratitude and look at the positives and it's such a bonus that I can play again. With or without basketball I was going to be happy."
Adamant that his dreams of a pro basketball career have not changed, the former youth international said he no longer feels a weight of expectation.
"I think before I just defined myself as being a basketball player and the past year has made me understand that there's much more than that. But at the same time I cannot wait to get back on the floor playing but won't feel pressure to make it my entire self.
"It has been really frustrating but I just try to make it as positive an experience as I can."
While unable to play, Deans adopted a leadership role by assisting the coaches of his Dolphins team, and has recently been a keen spectator of his former NBL team's finals series.
"They are doing an unbelievable job and I'm stoked to be watching it," he said of the JackJumpers' grand final series against Melbourne United.
"I still have good connections within the team, specifically (assistant coach) Mark Radford who has been a mentor in my basketball journey. They are always very supportive and I have a lot of love for them.
"They are having a great year and it's awesome to follow that and I'm grateful that I got to be a part of the first season.
"I cannot lie, it's been a really tough year. Getting something taken away from you, and for a lot of that time I was not sure if I would ever play again, that probably changed my perspective a bit as well. It's definitely frustrating being sidelined but everything now is very positive. From a playing standpoint I want to get good minutes and see what the best possible player I can be is.
"For me, the future is about getting better then after the US maybe come back and play in Australia whether that is for the JackJumpers or whoever."
