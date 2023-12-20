The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Deans determined to bounce back after "uncharted" heart surgery

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
December 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sejr Deans back at Elphin Sports Centre in May. Picture by Rod Thompson
Sejr Deans back at Elphin Sports Centre in May. Picture by Rod Thompson

Tasmanian basketball prodigy Sejr Deans has won the toughest battle of his life and left the door ajar for a return to his beloved sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.